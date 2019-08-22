Gillibrand unveils mental health plan

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Defense: Two US service members killed in Afghanistan | Trump calls on other nations to take up fight against ISIS | Pentagon scraps billion-dollar missile defense program Sanders targets gig economy as part of new labor plan Senate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill MORE (D-N.Y.) unveiled her plan to improve mental health care in the U.S. this week, arguing that the issue demands more attention from leaders.

The Democratic presidential candidate wrote in a Medium post on Tuesday that she plans to invest in community-based approaches to mental and behavioral health, personalize the way the U.S. delivers mental health care and require insurance coverage for mental and behavioral health.

The senator's plan also draws a link between the mental health and opioid crisis in the U.S., calling for integrating substance abuse treatments with behavioral and mental health treatments, as well as investing in family support services and formalizing pain and addiction medicines.

Mental health has become a topic of conversation in the wake of a string of mass shootings across the U.S., with President Trump Donald John TrumpSarah Huckabee Sanders becomes Fox News contributor The US-Iranian scuffle over a ship is a sideshow to events in the Gulf South Korea: US, North Korea to resume nuclear talks 'soon' MORE and Republicans arguing that poor mental health is behind the shootings, not access to firearms.

Gillibrand addressed the role of mental health in mass shootings during an event promoting her plan in New Hampshire on Wednesday but pinned most of the blame on easy access to firearms.

“One of the challenges in New Hampshire and other states, it's just the easy access to weapons,” she told NBC News. "We have to ban assault weapons, the military-style weapons, and the large magazines.”