Yang hits coverage of Trump's shifting proposals: 'This is the reality TV show'

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang criticized what he called the "reality TV show" press coverage of President Trump's shifting policy proposals.

"Donald Trump: 'Here’s a dumb idea.' Press: 'Can you believe his latest dumb idea? I can’t stop talking about it!' Trump: 'I am rethinking my dumb idea.' Press: 'Good! Give us another one to talk about please,'" Yang tweeted Thursday.

"This is the reality TV show."

Yang did not specifically call out which "ideas" the press covered that his tweet referred to.

On Wednesday Trump backtracked a day after he said the White House was discussing a temporary payroll tax cut.

This week Trump also decided to postpone a planned state visit to Denmark after the Danish prime minister called Trump's interest in purchasing Greenland "absurd."

Yang, a tech entrepreneur, lags behind the top-tier candidates in the race, but a RealClearPolitics average of polling has him at 1.8 percent, which places him ahead of about half his primary opponents.

Yang is one of 10 candidates so far to earn a spot in the upcoming September debates.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond for comment.