Trump: Dems, media 'willing to lose their wealth' to try to beat me

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch To ward off recession, Trump should keep his mouth and smartphone shut Trump: 'Who is our bigger enemy,' Fed chief or Chinese leader? MORE said Friday morning that "the Democrat Party" and "Fake News Media" are trying to convince the nation that a recession is on the way in an effort to hurt his reelection chances next year.

In a pair of tweets, Trump vowed that he would win in 2020 while simultaneously clamping down on warnings of an upcoming recession, which some financial experts have warned could occur in the next two years.

"The Economy is strong and good, whereas the rest of the world is not doing so well. Despite this the Fake News Media, together with their Partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to convince people that we are in, or will soon be going into, a Recession," Trump tweeted.

..willing to lose their wealth, or a big part of it, just for the possibility of winning the Election. But it won’t work because I always find a way to win, especially for the people! The greatest political movement in the history of our Country will have another big win in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 38 percent of economists recently surveyed expected the U.S. to enter a recession in 2020, citing rising global uncertainty and market pains caused by Trump's tariffs.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed those concerns while simultaneously faulting the Federal Reserve for its handling of interest rates, saying already strong growth could skyrocket if the Fed would only move faster.

The Economy is doing really well. The Federal Reserve can easily make it Record Setting! The question is being asked, why are we paying much more in interest than Germany and certain other countries? Be early (for a change), not late. Let America win big, rather than just win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2019

"I don't think we're having a recession. We're doing tremendously well," Trump said on Sunday.