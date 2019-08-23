Former Democratic presidential hopeful and Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch Moulton says Biden would make 'fantastic president' Moulton drops out of presidential race after struggling to gain traction MORE (D-Mass.) said on Friday that he believed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGabbard hits DNC over poll criteria for debates The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch Moulton says Biden would make 'fantastic president' MORE would make a "fantastic president."

The comments came shortly after Moulton ended his presidential bid, having failed to gain traction in the polls and on the campaign trail.

“I do think that Trump is going to be hard to beat,” Moulton told The Washington Post. “I think Vice President Biden would make a fantastic president. He’s a mentor and a friend, and I’ve been impressed by the campaign he has run so far.”

“It’s evident now that this is essentially a three-way race” among Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabbard hits DNC over poll criteria for debates The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch Keystone XL Pipeline gets nod from Nebraska Supreme Court MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGabbard hits DNC over poll criteria for debates The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch Keystone XL Pipeline gets nod from Nebraska Supreme Court MORE (I-Vt.), he continued.

Moulton went on to express concerns that the Democratic primary “veering too far left could lose us this election," citing health care in particular.

“I think we should strengthen ObamaCare and have a robust public option that can compete against private plans,” the congressman said.

Biden has repeatedly warned Democrats against embracing "Medicare for All," arguing that former President Obama's signature health care law needs to be improved instead.

The former vice president's campaign has also stressed that Biden has the best chance of beating Trump in a head-to-head match-up.

"So yes, you know, your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election, and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, 'OK, I personally like so-and-so better,' but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump," Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife, said earlier this week.