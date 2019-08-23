Gabbard hits DNC over poll criteria for debates

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard hits DNC over poll criteria for debates The Hill's Morning Report: How will Trump be received at G-7? Gabbard, Steyer inch toward making third Democratic debate MORE (D-Hawaii) hit the Democratic National Committee (DNC) over its polling criteria for upcoming primary debates, asking it to "ensure transparency and fairness" in selecting the qualifying surveys.

The campaign noted that Gabbard has exceeded 2 percent support in 26 national and early state polls but said only two of those are on DNC's “certified” list, even as "many of the uncertified polls, including those conducted by highly reputable organizations such as The Economist and the Boston Globe, are ranked by Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight as more accurate than some DNC 'certified' polls."

“The Gabbard campaign is calling on the DNC to hold true to their promise and make adjustments to the process now to ensure transparency and fairness,” the campaign said in a Friday release.

“Crucial decisions on debate qualifications that impact the right of the American people to have the opportunity to participate fully in the Democratic process should not be made in secret by party bosses.”

The DNC raised the threshold to qualify for the upcoming September and October debates, requiring candidates to poll above 2 percent in four DNC-approved polls and raise money from at least 130,000 unique donors.

Gabbard has reached the donor threshold but is two approved polls shy of getting on stage.

A DNC spokesperson did not immediately respond to comment.

Ten candidates have solidified their spot on stage in Texas next month: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Candidates have until Wednesday to qualify.