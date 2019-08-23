Susan Collins challenger hit with ethics complaints over reimbursements

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Democrat running to challenge Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsOvernight Health Care: Insurance lobby chief calls Biden, Sanders health plans 'similarly bad' | Trump officials appeal drug price disclosure ruling | Study finds 1 in 7 people ration diabetes medicine due to cost Collins downplays 2020 threat: 'Confident' reelection would go well if she runs Cook Political Report moves Susan Collins Senate race to 'toss up' MORE (R-Maine) next year, is facing ethics complaints filed Friday by a former GOP lawmaker over Gideon's political action committee's (PAC) activities.

Former state Sen. Ed Youngblood (R) filed complaints with the Federal Elections Commission and the Maine Ethics Commission alleging that Gideon broke the law by accepting reimbursements for her political donations from her own PAC.

Gideon apologized for the reimbursements and blamed "incorrect guidance" for them after the Washington Free Beacon first reported them earlier this year. Experts told the Free Beacon that the reimbursements likely violated election law regarding contributions made on behalf of others.

Gideon's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill on Friday.

Youngblood told the Bangor Daily News that he believed Gideon could have been misled but wanted to see an official record of the violation.

“She may very well have been misled and probably was,” he said. “But the fact remains that she broke the law and there ought to be a public record that shows that she did.”

Gideon's campaign said earlier this month that it had reimbursed the federal government $3,250 for the violations and said that the issue was closed as the PAC had been dissolved, the Daily News reported.