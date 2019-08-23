Andrew Yang: News coverage of Trump a 'microcosm' of issues facing country

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang Andrew YangGabbard hits DNC over poll criteria for debates The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch Democratic governors fizzle in presidential race MORE leaned into his critique of the news media on Friday, arguing in an interview with The Hill that the news media's coverage of President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch To ward off recession, Trump should keep his mouth and smartphone shut Trump: 'Who is our bigger enemy,' Fed chief or Chinese leader? MORE is a "microcosm" of the issues facing the country.

"We're operating in a world where the incentives are skewed towards networks, maximizing what they think is going to be their viewership and engagement at every level," Yang said. "So in a way, what's happening with our news media, and the coverage of Donald Trump, is a microcosm of what's gone wrong in the country."

Yang, who has criticized coverage of the Trump White House as a "reality TV show," clarified Friday that he did not blame members of the press for the coverage of Trump, but rather the business incentive for news organizations to attract consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you look at our country at this point, market incentives have dominated just about every aspect of American life. It's why our drug prices only go up. It's why college has gotten so expensive. It's why there's so many problems," he said.

"So in a way, I don't blame the news media because they're in an industry that's very competitive. The technology and automation wave has disrupted many media jobs the same way it's disrupted many others."

The entrepreneur-turned-presidential candidate has been critical of the news media's coverage of the Trump administration in the past.

He hit the media's coverage of Trump's shifting policy proposals in a tweet on Thursday:

Donald Trump: “Here’s a dumb idea.”



Press: “Can you believe his latest dumb idea? I can’t stop talking about it!”



Trump: “I am rethinking my dumb idea.”



Press: “Good! Give us another one to talk about please.”



This is the reality TV show. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 22, 2019

Yang's comments about the press's handling of Trump come as a number of other candidates have criticized the media's coverage of the administration and the 2020 presidential election.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) have both also called out the press, arguing the news media should take a tougher line with Trump when it comes to issues pertaining to race.