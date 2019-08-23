Biden blasts Trump's 'embarrassing' actions heading into G-7 summit

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGabbard hits DNC over poll criteria for debates The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch Moulton says Biden would make 'fantastic president' MORE excoriated President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch To ward off recession, Trump should keep his mouth and smartphone shut Trump: 'Who is our bigger enemy,' Fed chief or Chinese leader? MORE Friday over his “embarrassing” actions toward U.S. allies just before the president heads to France for the G-7 summit.

The White House hopeful, who has repeatedly touted the need to restore America’s reputation abroad on the campaign trail, singled Trump out for the controversy over his desire to purchase Greenland and bashed him over his recent criticism about the U.S. allies’s financial contributions to NATO and his calls for Russia to rejoin the G-7.

“He has insulted our closest partners and denigrated one of our most capable allies, Denmark—a country that has repeatedly fought and sacrificed alongside our troops. He issued yet another attack on NATO, reiterating his belief that NATO is an American-run protection racket where our allies better pay up, or else," Biden said in a statement.

"And he advocated for Russia’s return to the G7, despite Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinPutin orders response to US missile test The Hill's Morning Report: How will Trump be received at G-7? Joe Walsh 'strongly, strongly considering' a primary challenge to Trump MORE’s long and growing record of aggressive behavior and provocations against the United States and our allies in Europe,” Biden added.

“Trump’s actions and words are not just embarrassing—they are making the American people less safe. Every incident further isolates us on the global stage, reinforcing that his version of ‘America First’ means America alone,” the former vice president also said.

Biden’s broadside comes just before Trump is due to head to France for this weekend’s G-7 summit. Trump made international headlines at last year’s summit in Canada when he lashed out at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauThe Hill's Morning Report: How will Trump be received at G-7? White House allies on president's wild week: 'It is typical Trump' Trump, UK's Boris Johnson to meet on sidelines of G-7 summit MORE as “meek and mild” and refused to endorse the group’s joint statement.

Trump has repeatedly criticized other countries, including U.S. allies over trade and other topics.

Most recently, the president defended his decision to postpone a state visit to Denmark and accused the country’s prime minister of making a “nasty and inappropriate statement” when she rebuffed his request to discuss the purchase of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

Meanwhile, Trump has attracted criticism over more positive remarks directed toward North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnSouth Korea: US, North Korea to resume nuclear talks 'soon' Romney: 'Putin and Kim Jong Un deserve a censure rather than flattery' Pompeo expresses concern over North Korea missile tests MORE and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“More than two-and-a-half years into his presidency, the pattern of Trump’s conduct and character is clear. He never misses a chance to lavish praise on dictators like Putin and Kim Jong Un, and takes every opportunity to bash our closest democratic allies,” Biden said. “Instead of leading alongside fellow democracies, he seems to be on the other team.”

Biden, the current frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary, has cast his campaign as an effort to restore political norms both at home and abroad, often saying at fundraisers that another Trump term could lead to the termination of NATO and “fundamentally change who we are.”

“We will restore the soul of this nation,” Biden said Friday. “And we will once again lead the international community in a way that is consistent with our most cherished values, standing with—not against—the rest of the free world.”