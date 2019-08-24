Marianne Williamson on Trump: We have a little bit of a 'mad King George' in charge

White House hopeful and author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch ABC unveils moderators for third Democratic debate Williamson unveils plan to create Cabinet-level Department of Peace MORE likened President Trump Donald John TrumpDavid Axelrod after Ginsburg cancer treatment: Supreme Court vacancy could 'tear this country apart' EU says it will 'respond in kind' if US slaps tariffs on France Ginsburg again leaves Supreme Court with an uncertain future MORE to King George, the monarch from whom the U.S. declared independence, and hammered his trade policies as responsible for market instability.

“Well first of all, we have a little bit of a mad King George in charge of this country right now and his chaos, and what he’s done with the tariffs, and what he’s done with China, the instability of course is causing the market to go nuts because the market doesn’t appreciate that. The market likes some sense of stability,” she said on CNN Saturday, referring to the British king against whom the colonies revolted, partially over taxes.

Williamson, who lags in national and statewide primary polls and has yet to qualify for next month’s Democratic debate, said she would prioritize reversing the tariffs Trump has placed on China in the hopes of quelling a mushrooming trade war.

“So the first thing that’s going to happen when any Democrat is elected is that this craziness is going to stop. I certainly would not be having this trade war with China, I certainly wouldn’t be having these tariffs,” she said.

Several other Democratic presidential contenders have also hammered Trump for his trade practices, echoing concerns about market volatility and saying the tariffs effectively amount to a tax on consumers.

The latest escalation in the year-plus trade war between Washington and Beijing took place Friday morning, when China announced new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Trump fired back hours later, announcing that a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion in Chinese goods set to go into effect on Sept. 1 would increase to 15 percent, and that an additional $250 billion being tariffed at 25 percent will be hit with a 30 percent tariff starting Oct. 1.