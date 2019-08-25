Priebus: Left's 'wacko ideas' are opportunity for Republicans in 2020

Former Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus Reinhold (Reince) Richard PriebusTrump blasts Scaramucci as 'incapable' Trump taps Sean Spicer to join Naval Academy board of visitors Trump's no racist — he's an equal opportunity offender MORE said in a new interview that the Democratic Party's leftward push ahead of the 2020 elections presents an opportunity for Republicans.

In an interview airing Sunday with AM 970's "The Answer," Priebus said that he thinks the Democrats' focus on ideas such as Medicare-for-all and the Green New Deal take the focus off of what a traditional reelection battle looks like; namely, a referendum on the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It really is [supposed to be] about the incumbent: Thumbs up or thumbs down on Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDavid Axelrod after Ginsburg cancer treatment: Supreme Court vacancy could 'tear this country apart' EU says it will 'respond in kind' if US slaps tariffs on France Ginsburg again leaves Supreme Court with an uncertain future MORE," Priebus told host John Catsimatidis. "That’s what the election is about."

"But what they’re doing is they’re creating a formula to make this more about wacko ideas on the Democrat side, which is going to give it Republicans a huge opportunity," he continued.

"At this point, between the craziness going on on the Democrats side, and the fact that the DNC is essentially broke, and the RNC has probably raised more than 10 times the DNC. People on the ground. Absentee ballots. Data. Targeting people. All the boring stuff," Priebus went on, adding: "And that boring stuff is going to determine who the winner is. And right now the RNC and the Trump campaign are crushing the Democrats.”

Priebus' remarks come as the RNC announced record fundraising numbers for July, with more than $20 million raised in the GOP's largest off-cycle July haul in history.

"Last month’s fundraising haul again smashed records, and we continue to directly invest this money into growing our top-notch data-driven infrastructure, recruiting and training thousands of new volunteers, and registering voters across the country" RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said this week.

The DNC trailed again last month, raising $7.7 million in July according to its fundraising announcement.