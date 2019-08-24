Biden mistakes New Hampshire for Vermont during campaign stop

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden evokes 1968, asks voters to imagine if Obama had been assassinated Biden blasts Trump's 'embarrassing' actions heading into G-7 summit Steyer calls on DNC to expand polling criteria for debates MORE mistakenly praised the state of Vermont Saturday when asked about his impression of Keene, New Hampshire by reporters during a press gaggle.

Video of the exchange shows Biden remarking about Vermont's "beauty" after an unseen reporter asks him for his "impression" of the town, which is located in southeastern New Hampshire, close to the state's border with Vermont.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town, this is like a scenic, beautiful town. The mayor's been a good guy, everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot."

Biden talks w/press in Keene, NH: "I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town...everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot." pic.twitter.com/0hKsgiDfwM — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

Biden holds a strong lead nationally over the Democratic primary field in most polls but has been criticized for gaffes made on the campaign trail in recent weeks, and also was recently overtaken by top rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHickenlooper day-old Senate bid faces pushback from progressives Steyer calls on DNC to expand polling criteria for debates Andrew Yang: News coverage of Trump a 'microcosm' of issues facing country MORE (I-Vt.) in a recent poll of the New Hampshire primary.

President Trump Donald John TrumpDavid Axelrod after Ginsburg cancer treatment: Supreme Court vacancy could 'tear this country apart' EU says it will 'respond in kind' if US slaps tariffs on France Ginsburg again leaves Supreme Court with an uncertain future MORE has attacked the former vice president in recent weeks over gaffes the vice president, and earlier this month suggested that Biden was not "playing with a full deck."

Biden, meanwhile, torched the president's "embarrassing" international leadership ahead of the G-7 summit this weekend.

“He has insulted our closest partners and denigrated one of our most capable allies, Denmark—a country that has repeatedly fought and sacrificed alongside our troops. He issued yet another attack on NATO, reiterating his belief that NATO is an American-run protection racket where our allies better pay up, or else," Biden said Friday.

Other candidates have tripped up on the campaign trail while mentioning where they are in recent weeks, including former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeSteyer calls on DNC to expand polling criteria for debates Gabbard hits DNC over poll criteria for debates ABC unveils moderators for third Democratic debate MORE (D-Texas), who reportedly mixed up South and North Carolina during a campaign stop in Greensboro in April as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSteyer calls on DNC to expand polling criteria for debates Gabbard hits DNC over poll criteria for debates The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch MORE (D-Mass.), who misspoke while referring to California and Washington D.C. earlier this week.