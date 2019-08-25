Joe Walsh announces Republican challenge to Trump

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) on Sunday announced he would mount a primary challenge to President TrumpDonald John TrumpDavid Axelrod after Ginsburg cancer treatment: Supreme Court vacancy could 'tear this country apart' EU says it will 'respond in kind' if US slaps tariffs on France Ginsburg again leaves Supreme Court with an uncertain future MORE.
The conservative radio host made the announcement on ABC's "This Week."
"We've got a guy in the White House who is unfit, completely unfit to be president and it stuns me that nobody stepped up, nobody in the Republican party stepped up, because I'll tell you what George, everybody believes in the Republican party, everybody believes he's unfit," Walsh told ABC's George StephanopoulosGeorge Robert Stephanopoulos'Good Morning America' co-host apologizes for mocking Prince George's love of ballet ABC unveils moderators for third Democratic debate Bret Baier calls out Trump for lashing out at Fox News polls: 'Fox has not changed' MORE. "He lies every time he opens his mouth."
Friends, I'm in. We can't take four more years of Donald Trump. And that's why I'm running for President.— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 25, 2019
It won't be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it. Join me... join us: go to https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz.
Let's show the world we're ready to be brave.
This breaking news report was last updated at 9:27 a.m.