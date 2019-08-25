Joe Walsh announces Republican challenge to Trump

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) on Sunday announced he would mount a primary challenge to President Trump Donald John TrumpDavid Axelrod after Ginsburg cancer treatment: Supreme Court vacancy could 'tear this country apart' EU says it will 'respond in kind' if US slaps tariffs on France Ginsburg again leaves Supreme Court with an uncertain future MORE.

The conservative radio host made the announcement on ABC's "This Week."

"We've got a guy in the White House who is unfit, completely unfit to be president and it stuns me that nobody stepped up, nobody in the Republican party stepped up, because I'll tell you what George, everybody believes in the Republican party, everybody believes he's unfit," Walsh told ABC's George Stephanopoulos George Robert Stephanopoulos'Good Morning America' co-host apologizes for mocking Prince George's love of ballet ABC unveils moderators for third Democratic debate Bret Baier calls out Trump for lashing out at Fox News polls: 'Fox has not changed' MORE. "He lies every time he opens his mouth."

Friends, I'm in. We can't take four more years of Donald Trump. And that's why I'm running for President.



It won't be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it. Join me... join us: go to https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz.



Let's show the world we're ready to be brave. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 25, 2019

Stephanopoulos asked Walsh about Trump's high approval rating among Republicans and Walsh countered that it was only because GOP voters had no alternative, adding many of his former colleagues in the House feel the same way.

"I'm running because he's unfit, somebody needs to step up, and there needs to be an alternative," Walsh said. "The country is sick of this guy's tantrum. He's a child. Again, the litany. He lies every time he opens his mouth. Look at what's happened this week. The president of the United States is tweeting us into a recession."

He added, "We've never had a situation like this. You can't believe a word he says. He's nuts, he's erratic, he's cruel, he stokes bigotry, he's incompetent, he doesn't know what he's doing, he's a narcissist. The only thing he cares about is Trump."

