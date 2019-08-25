Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump preps conspiracy theory to explain faltering economy Sanders doubles down on 'Medicare For All' defense: 'We have not changed one word' Sanders, Warren back major shift to fight drug overdoses MORE (I-Vt.), a 2020 White House hopeful, on Sunday dismissed criticism that he is backtracking on his "Medicare For All" plan.

"We have not changed one word," Sanders said of the plan on CNN's "State of the Union" when asked about "2020 rivals" attacking him for tweaking its impact on union workers.

"Very few people have been attacking me, I think one candidate and the media picks up on it," Sanders responded.

Three candidates or their campaigns, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders doubles down on 'Medicare For All' defense: 'We have not changed one word' Obama reveals his summer playlist Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSanders doubles down on 'Medicare For All' defense: 'We have not changed one word' Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch MORE (D-Colo.) and former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Stocks sink as Trump fights with Fed, China The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch The Hill's 12:30 Report: Democratic field narrows with Inslee exit MORE (D-Md.), called out Sanders over the tweak.

Last week, Sanders unveiled a plan that in part includes benefits for union workers who would be giving up their private insurance.

He said on Sunday, however, that that does not change his plan.

Sanders said "union workers gave up wage benefits over the years in order to pay for health care and non-union workers did not," when asked why non-union workers would not receive a benefit for giving up their private insurance

He also repeated his claim that Americans would pay less under his Medicare For All plan, by forgoing premiums and copayments.