Scaramucci attends charity event featuring Biden in the Hamptons

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciScaramucci compares Trump to Jonestown cult leader: 'It's like a hostage crisis inside the White House' Scaramucci calls on GOP to save country from Trump 'depredations' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump tries to reassure voters on economy MORE on Saturday attended a charity event in the Hamptons that featured former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden evokes 1968, asks voters to imagine if Obama had been assassinated Biden blasts Trump's 'embarrassing' actions heading into G-7 summit Steyer calls on DNC to expand polling criteria for debates MORE as a speaker.

Asked during the event if his presence indicated that he was supporting Biden's presidential campaign, Scaramucci said he's still a registered Republican.

"I haven’t switched my support to Vice President Biden," Scaramucci, who has publicly called for the GOP to find a replacement to Trump, told reporters. "But I will be working to find a nominee to challenge Trump, because he’s lost his mind. And we've got to speak out about it. We've got to get somebody in there before we lose the election in 2020."

Anthony @Scaramucci says he’s still a registered Republican and has NOT switched his support to Biden, but that he’s looking for a new nominee because Trump has “lost his mind” pic.twitter.com/XM5wyFIlHS — Ben Mitchell (@bfmitchell) August 24, 2019

The comments from Scaramucci, who was ousted from his job as White House communications director in July 2017 after a chaotic 11-day stint, came as he continues to speak out publicly about the problems he sees with Trump's presidency.

The once vocal Trump supporter said earlier this month that the president would eventually turn on everyone, including the "entire country." He's since called for Republicans to speak out about Trump's "depredations."

"Defy the culture of fear he has created, and go public with the concerns you readily express in private," he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed last week. "Hold on to your patriotism, and help save the country from his depredations."

Biden on Saturday visited Southampton, N.Y., to attend the Blue Dream Gala, an event hosted by the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons. During a speech, Biden thanked the Greek community and Greek Orthodox leaders for the support they offered his family after his son Beau died from cancer in 2015, according to the Huffington Post.

He later declared that America was in a "battle for the soul of our nation."

"I think we’re in a battle for who we are, the battle that defines our values, our basic rights we all share ... that the birthright of every single child of God is to be treated with dignity and committed to one another," he said.

A Biden spokesperson told The Hill that the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons is set to donate 70 percent of this year's proceeds to the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. The parish in 2016 honored the Beau Biden foundation as its beneficiary.