Weld 'thrilled' more Republicans are challenging Trump

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch Joe Walsh 'strongly, strongly considering' a primary challenge to Trump Joe Walsh expected to announce presidential run: report MORE, the first Republican to mount a primary campaign against President Trump, said on Sunday that he's "thrilled" more Republicans are joining the 2020 race.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) announced his presidential campaign Sunday, and former Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch Jewish Democrats decry Trump's 'loyalty' remarks Scaramucci assembling team of former Cabinet members to speak out against Trump MORE (R-S.C.) has been mulling a potential White House bid.

"I'm thrilled about Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford getting in, I think that's terrific," Weld said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

ADVERTISEMENT

Weld said that more GOP candidates will lead to a "more robust conversation" that he said would benefit the country.

"And who knows? The networks might even cover a Republican primary debate," he said.

Weld also encouraged more Republicans to launch a primary campaign against the president.

"We need to assemble rational people. Sure a crazed president makes the stock market go down, but that doesn't mean we have to like it," Weld said.

WATCH: GOP Presidential challenger Bill Weld re-electing President Trump would mean "four years of unadulterated, unrequited payback" #MTP #IfItsSunday@govbillweld: "I'm thrilled about Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford getting in" the 2020 Republican race. pic.twitter.com/sdeinIKOtj — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 25, 2019

Weld, citing former White House adviser Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonThe specter of Steve Bannon may loom over 2020 Trump campaign Sunday shows - Trump's Epstein conspiracy theory retweet grabs spotlight Steve Bannon: 'President Trump is not a racist' MORE, said Trump's vision for a second term would mean "four years of unadulterated, unrequited payback."

"Pay back for what? It's another example of his extreme, malignant narcissism. He's only happy when other people are losing," Weld said.

Trump, however, still has the overwhelming support from his party. A RealClearPolitics average has Trump polling at 81.3 percent. Weld has just 9.3 percent of GOP support, based on the average of recent polls.