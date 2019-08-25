Buttigieg pushes back on claims of stalling campaign: We've 'exceeded every expectation'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSunday shows preview: Trump ratchets up trade war with China Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows Steyer calls on DNC to expand polling criteria for debates MORE pushed back on questions over whether his campaign is stalling, saying he intends to win during this primary cycle and is not thinking about positioning himself for the next election.

NBC's Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddBret Baier calls out Trump for lashing out at Fox News polls: 'Fox has not changed' White House offers reassurances amid recession fears as 2020 candidates sound alarm Possible GOP challenger says Trump doesn't deserve reelection, but would vote for him over Democrat MORE asked the South Bend, Ind., mayor on "Meet the Press" Sunday how he responds to supporters asking "okay, when are you going to take off like a rocket ship again."

"A lot of people are starting to ask, is this a campaign to prepare to run for president another time," Todd asked.

"It is not, I am in it to win," Buttigeig responded.

"[My campaign] exceeded every expectation since we started with four people in a room in South Bend and a campaign list smaller than most congressional campaigns."

Now is the point in the campaign "where you see how much this is a distance run," Buttigieg said.

"So much is decided in the last few days," he said, adding that the next "unglamorous" six months or so is his focus.

Buttigieg entered the campaign as a relatively unknown mayor of a small town and has risen to the top five candidates in a crowded field.

A RealClearPolitics average of polling has Buttigieg at 5 percent, behind the top-tier candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenScaramucci attends charity event featuring Biden in the Hamptons Klobuchar knocks Trump: 'This negotiating by tweet hasn't been working' Rendell: Biden 'baked in' as Democratic nominee MORE, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump preps conspiracy theory to explain faltering economy Sanders, Warren back major shift to fight drug overdoses Rendell: Biden 'baked in' as Democratic nominee MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump preps conspiracy theory to explain faltering economy Sanders doubles down on 'Medicare For All' defense: 'We have not changed one word' Sanders, Warren back major shift to fight drug overdoses MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders doubles down on 'Medicare For All' defense: 'We have not changed one word' Obama reveals his summer playlist Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows MORE (D-Calif.).

As the field narrows, with three candidates dropping out this month, Buttigieg has stayed relatively stagnant in his position behind the four top candidates.