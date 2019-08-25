Warren says 15,000 attended her Seattle rally

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump preps conspiracy theory to explain faltering economy Sanders, Warren back major shift to fight drug overdoses Rendell: Biden 'baked in' as Democratic nominee MORE’s (D-Mass.) campaign said roughly 15,000 people attended her rally in Seattle on Sunday night.

The top-tier Democratic presidential candidate has seen large crowds in recent weeks, with an event in St. Paul, Minn., last week drawing about 12,000, according to her campaign.

Her event Sunday had to move locations from the WaMu Theater, with a capacity of 7,000, to the International Fountain at Seattle Center in order to accommodate more people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren billed her event Sunday as the “Seattle Town Hall,” and it was her first in Washington since launching her campaign.

A spokesperson for Warren’s campaign confirmed the crowd size to The Hill and said it was the largest of her campaign to date.

Warren comes out to a very excited crowd. Campaign says there are 15000 people here, the biggest crowd of the campaign and a VERY long selfie line in the same week she drew 12k in St. Paul and 4K in LA. pic.twitter.com/PgekYuY5bq — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 25, 2019

Warren has risen into the top tier of the crowded primary field. Several national polls have her just behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenScaramucci attends charity event featuring Biden in the Hamptons Klobuchar knocks Trump: 'This negotiating by tweet hasn't been working' Rendell: Biden 'baked in' as Democratic nominee MORE, in a close race for second with fellow Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump preps conspiracy theory to explain faltering economy Sanders doubles down on 'Medicare For All' defense: 'We have not changed one word' Sanders, Warren back major shift to fight drug overdoses MORE (I-Vt.)