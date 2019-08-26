Biden tells supporters: 'I'm not going nuts'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden tells supporters after flub: 'I'm not going nuts' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK Juan Williams: The real story behind Trump's attack on me MORE told New Hampshire supporters that he was "not going nuts" after he momentarily forgot what building he was speaking at on Dartmouth College's campus last week.

“I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts,” Biden said on Friday. “I’m not sure whether it was the medical school or where the hell I spoke. But it was on the campus.”

The former vice president's clarification came before he mistakenly praised Vermont when asked about his impression of Keene, N.H., which is in close proximity to Vermont, on Saturday.

"I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town. This is like a scenic, beautiful town. The mayor's been a good guy. Everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot," Biden said.

The Biden campaign has expressed frustration about the news media's coverage of his gaffes, arguing that the press has been too critical of him.

President Trump Donald John TrumpJoe Kennedy says he's considering Senate run Biden tells supporters after flub: 'I'm not going nuts' Seoul's relations with Pyongyang and Tokyo need a jolt of reality MORE has also drawn attention to the former vice president's mistakes, saying it's evidence that he's not fit to be president.

"Joe is not playing with a full deck. He made that comment, I said 'woah,' " Trump said earlier this month after Biden told supporters that “poor kids” are “just as talented as white kids” before correcting himself to say “wealthy kids."

Biden's campaign said that the former vice president "misspoke and immediately corrected himself during a refrain he often uses to make the point that all children deserve a fair shot."

