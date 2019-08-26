Joe Kennedy says he's considering Senate run

Rep. Joe KennedyJoseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyJoe Kennedy says he's considering Senate run Joseph Kennedy mulling primary challenge to Markey in Massachusetts Here are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment MORE III (D-Mass.) said in a Facebook post on Monday that he's considering a run for Senate in Massachusetts, a decision that could set up a Democratic primary against Sen. Ed MarkeyEdward (Ed) John MarkeyJoe Kennedy says he's considering Senate run Moulton drops out of presidential race after struggling to gain traction Joseph Kennedy mulling primary challenge to Markey in Massachusetts MORE (Mass.).
"Over the past few weeks I've begun to consider a run for the U.S. Senate. This isn't a decision I'm approaching lightly and -- to be completely candid -- I wasn't expecting to share my thoughts so soon," Kennedy said in a post to supporters.
Kennedy filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, allowing him to raise for a Senate bid.
"I've got some ideas on how to do that. And I don’t think our democratic process promises anyone a turn. What it does promise is the chance for anyone to earn it — if we think we have something to offer and are willing to put ourselves and our ideas out there," he said in response to individuals who have advised him to wait.
Kennedy said that he has not yet reached a decision, and was considering a number of factors including the impact a campaign would have on his family. The congressman has two children under the age of four.
The young congressman is considered a rising star within the Democratic Party, and delivered the Democratic response to President TrumpDonald John TrumpJoe Kennedy says he's considering Senate run Biden tells supporters after flub: 'I'm not going nuts' Seoul's relations with Pyongyang and Tokyo need a jolt of reality MORE's State of the Union address in 2018.
— Updated at 11:46 a.m.