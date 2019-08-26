Sanders scores national labor union endorsement

The United Electrical Workers endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHill.TV Exclusive: Bernie Sanders goes in on Mitch McConnell The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday, awarding the progressive candidate a major labor endorsement in the 2020 Democratic primary.

“Bernie understands the need for workers to have a democratic, independent union movement that is unafraid to challenge Corporate America's stranglehold on our economy,” the union's president Peter Knowlton said in a statement after the group unanimously voted to endorse Sanders at its convention on Monday.

Sanders spoke at the union's convention in Pittsburgh on Monday, emphasizing the need to for the working class to take an "offensive" approach.

The endorsement from the United Electrical Workers, which represents roughly 35,000 people, is a win for Sanders, who has long advocated for workers' rights.

Sanders released a plan last week aimed at increasing union membership during his first term in office.

His campaign said the strategy dubbed the “Workplace Democracy” plan, would double union membership during his first term in office.

Also under the plan, the National Labor Relations Board would be able to certify a union if a majority of eligible workers consent and enact “first contract” provisions that order employers to start negotiating within 10 days of receiving a request from a new union and to lay out a mediation process.

Democratic presidential contenders have clamored for labor union endorsements, looking to win support from the groups' leaders and rank-and-file members.

Sanders is the second presidential candidate to garner a major union endorsement. Former Vice President Joe Biden scored an endorsement from the International Association of Fire Fighters earlier this year.