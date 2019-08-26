Bullock campaign names 13 policy advisers

The presidential campaign for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockDemocratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows The Hill's 12:30 Report: Stocks sink as Trump fights with Fed, China The Hill's Morning Report: How will Trump be received at G-7? MORE (D) on Monday announced the names of its 13 policy advisers, including several Obama administration officials.

Among those named was Andrew Shapiro, who served as former President Obama's assistant secretary of State for political-military affairs.

Also appointed was Chris Lu, who served as White House Cabinet secretary and assistant to the president during Obama's first term. During Obama's second term, Lu served as deputy secretary of Labor.

The campaign in a statement called all of the advisers "a group of highly experienced professionals advising Governor Bullock on public policy."

"They bolster the Governor’s campaign to ensure a fair shot for all Americans with decades of combined experience crafting policy at the highest levels of government," the campaign said.

Bullock is among the 21 people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.