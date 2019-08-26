The Rock reads Warren's book on his HBO show 'Ballers'

By Rachel Frazin - 08/26/19 02:45 PM EDT
 
A character played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears to be reading a book by presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race Warren says 15,000 attended her Seattle rally MORE (D-Mass.) in the season premier of Johnson's HBO show "Ballers."

Johnson's character, Spencer Strasmore, appears in the premiere of Ballers's final season, which aired Sunday, to be reading Warren's 2017 book “This Fight is our Fight," according to screenshots posted to Twitter.  

“I have one more chapter left,” Strasmore tells his girlfriend on the show, according to Boston.com

“The same one you’ve been reading for the last three hours?” she replies. 

Warren has said that she is a fan of the show and tweeted about its premiere on Sunday. 

The Rock responded to Warren's tweet, thanking her for her "hard work on behalf of our country."

Warren has consistently polled near the top of the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field. 

