The Rock reads Warren's book on his HBO show 'Ballers'

A character played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears to be reading a book by presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race Warren says 15,000 attended her Seattle rally MORE (D-Mass.) in the season premier of Johnson's HBO show "Ballers."

Johnson's character, Spencer Strasmore, appears in the premiere of Ballers's final season, which aired Sunday, to be reading Warren's 2017 book “This Fight is our Fight," according to screenshots posted to Twitter.

The Rock reading Elizabeth Warren in the “Ballers” premiere completes possibly the strangest mutual admiration quid pro quos in cultural history. pic.twitter.com/5RNoGHyPwH — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) August 26, 2019

“I have one more chapter left,” Strasmore tells his girlfriend on the show, according to Boston.com.

“The same one you’ve been reading for the last three hours?” she replies.

Warren has said that she is a fan of the show and tweeted about its premiere on Sunday.

Can’t wait for the Season 5 premiere of @BallersHBO tonight (Bruce and I still can't believe there won't be a Season 6). And congrats @TheRock on your marriage! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 25, 2019

The Rock responded to Warren's tweet, thanking her for her "hard work on behalf of our country."

Mahalo, my ballin’ friend (thanks Bruce too)

It’s been a helluva run and I’m grateful to the people. Thanks for the and ⛓, I mean happy marriage well wishes

Best of luck and thank you Senator for all your hard work on behalf of our country.

Enjoy @BallersHBO tonight https://t.co/uBjuk6iRTS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 25, 2019

Warren has consistently polled near the top of the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field.