Here are 5 controversial things Joe Walsh has said

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) announced over the weekend that he will mount a primary challenge against President Trump Donald John TrumpJoe Kennedy says he's considering Senate run Biden tells supporters after flub: 'I'm not going nuts' Seoul's relations with Pyongyang and Tokyo need a jolt of reality MORE.

Walsh faces an uphill battle, in large part because of Trump’s popularity within the GOP and a competing primary challenge from former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldJoe Walsh urges Republicans to 'say publicly what you think privately' about Trump Joe Walsh says he's 'partly responsible for Trump' Sunday shows - White House stresses Trump's determination in China trade fight as GOP challenger emerges MORE (R), but also because of his history of making controversial comments.

While Walsh has apologized for some of the divisive remarks, they could still haunt the former Illinois lawmaker as he tries to attract moderate voters in the party.

Here are five times Walsh has sparked backlash by making controversial remarks.

Calling Obama a Muslim

Walsh on several occasions has tweeted the conspiracy theory that former President Obama is a Muslim, in addition to tweeting other sentiments generally viewed as anti-Muslim. On Dec. 31, 2016, Walsh tweeted “Obama is a Muslim. Happy New Year!” and tweeted several similar comments. He also disagreed with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro several days earlier when Shapiro said Obama was not a Muslim.

Obama is a Muslim



Happy New Year! — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 1, 2017

.@benshapiro is typically spot on. But Ben says "Obama isn't a Muslim of course..."



Uh...no. Obama is a Muslim. In his head & in his heart. https://t.co/kNapGObT8P — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 28, 2016

Walsh has since apologized for the comments but suggested Obama was partially to blame, tweeting on Aug. 14, 2019: “I don’t believe Obama is a Muslim. And I continue to apologize for having ever said that. I constantly let my disgust with his policy toward Israel get the better of me. But I don’t believe he was Israel’s friend either.”

No. I don’t believe Obama is a Muslim. And I continue to apologize for having ever said that. I constantly let my disgust with his policy toward Israel get the better of me. But I don’t believe he was Israel’s friend either.



thanks Scott. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 14, 2019

In October 2017, Walsh claimed a video of Muslims praying in public was evidence that “Islam has conquered Europe. Without firing a shot.” In February 2018, he praised far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for saying “The decline of Christianity and the rise of Islam is killing Europe.”

Islam has conquered Europe. Without firing a shot. https://t.co/BrBC6bJdlL — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 3, 2017

Walsh has also apologized for his anti-Muslim remarks, tweeting this week: “I’ve said some hurtful things about Islam. Apologize for that.”

Yes. I’ve said some hurtful things about Islam. Apologize for that. I stand by what I said about Islamism. Thanks. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 23, 2019

'Grabbing my musket'

Walsh was a vocal supporter of Trump during the 2016 campaign and early in Trump's presidency.

In October 2016, when most political prognosticators still expected Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK Juan Williams: The real story behind Trump's attack on me Gun debate raises stakes in battle for Virginia legislature MORE to win the election, Walsh tweeted: “On November 8th, I'm voting for Trump. On November 9th, if Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket. You in?”

On November 8th, I'm voting for Trump.



On November 9th, if Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket.



You in? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 26, 2016

A few days later, when pressed by CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperButtigieg says voting for Trump is 'at best' looking the other way on racism White House trade adviser says Chinese tariffs are not hurting US Former acting solicitor general: 'Literally unfathomable' that Trump would retweet conspiracy theory about Epstein death MORE on whether he was calling for violent insurrection, Walsh disputed that characterization and said, "It means protesting. Participating in acts of civil disobedience. Doing what it takes to get our country back.”

He made a similar comment in June 2017, tweeting “Screw talks of 'bipartisanship.' This country is at war with itself. Choose your side and choose it now. Grab your musket and get ready.”

Screw talks of 'bipartisanship.' This country is at war with itself. Choose your side and choose it now. Grab your musket and get ready. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 17, 2017

Walsh has said he lost faith in Trump after the 2018 Helsinki summit, in which Trump stood next to Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinTrump says he would 'certainly' invite Putin to attend next year's G-7 summit Putin built a hypersonic arsenal, while the Pentagon slept Trump says his Miami golf resort a contender to host next G-7 MORE and said he did not accept that Russia had interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Questioning the heroism of Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthOvernight Defense: Dems talk Afghanistan, nukes at Detroit debate | Senate panel advances Hyten nomination | Iranian foreign minister hit with sanctions | Senate confirms UN ambassador Senate committee advances nomination of general accused of sexual assault Overnight Defense: General accused of sexual assault to get confirmation hearing | Senate to vote Monday on overriding Saudi arms deal veto | Next Joint Chiefs chair confirmed | Graham tries to ease Turkey tensions MORE

Walsh, who was elected to Congress in the Tea Party wave of 2010, lost his House seat in 2012 to Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who lost both her legs in a helicopter crash in Iraq in 2004.

During his reelection bid, Walsh accused Duckworth of over-emphasizing her military service, saying at a July campaign event, "My God, that's all she talks about. Our true heroes, the men and women who served us, it's the last thing in the world they talk about.”

In response, Duckworth campaign manager Kaitlin Fahey told the Chicago Tribune that Walsh’s comments “insult those who sacrificed to make this country free."

Walsh insisted he didn’t mean to imply Duckworth was not a hero, saying he had “called her a hero hundreds of times.” He lost to Duckworth by 10 percentage points.

Commenting on race and police brutality

Walsh was a frequent critic of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement after he lost his congressional seat and became a talk radio host. In July 2016, after a sniper killed five Dallas police officers and injured nine others, including two civilians, during a protest over the killings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling, Walsh blamed organizers of the protest, who had condemned the killings.

"This is now war. Watch out Obama. Watch out Black Lives Matter punks. Real America is coming after you,” Walsh tweeted. He later deleted the tweet and said in a follow-up: “I wasn't calling for violence, against Obama or anyone. Obama's words & BLM's deeds have gotten cops killed. Time for us to defend our cops.”

I wasn't calling for violence, against Obama or anyone. Obama's words & BLM's deeds have gotten cops killed. Time for us to defend our cops. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 8, 2016

In September 2017, after Stevie Wonder took a knee during a concert in tribute to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police shootings of African Americans, Walsh called the singer “another ungrateful black multimillionaire.”

Stevie Wonder takes a knee for the Anthem during a concert.



Another ungrateful black multi millionaire. https://t.co/bpvuGJXLd7 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 24, 2017

Shouting at constituents

In a November 2011 town hall event in the Chicago area, Walsh shouted at constituents who suggested more stringent banking regulations were necessary to prevent another financial crisis.

“Don’t blame the banks ... that pisses me off,” Walsh can be heard saying in a recording of the event. When a woman asks Walsh to acknowledge that financial institutions “exploit the situation,” he moves closer to her and engages in a shouting match, concluding by exclaiming “I need more coffee!”

Walsh later said that he apologized to the woman, Melissa Rakestraw, an assertion she disputed. “If he apologized, I missed it,” Rakestraw told the Chicago Tribune.