Joe Walsh: 'I wouldn't call myself a racist, but I've said racist things'

Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman who launched a primary challenge against President Trump Donald John TrumpJoe Kennedy says he's considering Senate run Biden tells supporters after flub: 'I'm not going nuts' Seoul's relations with Pyongyang and Tokyo need a jolt of reality MORE, on Monday addressed past controversial remarks, saying that he wasn’t a racist but had said "racist things."

"I wouldn’t call myself a racist, but I would say I’ve said racist things on Twitter. There's no doubt about it. And an apology is not enough," Walsh, who represented Illinois' 8th Congressional District between 2011 and 2013, said on MSNBC.

Walsh's comments came after he was confronted by MSNBC's John Heilemann about his history of controversial statements, including the accusation that former President Obama was a Muslim.

"You’ve apologized for helping to spawn Trump. You’ve apologized for going too far. Look, for a lot of people the fact is the president is a stone cold racist and so are you," Heilemann said, before arguing that a simple apology may not be good enough for minority communities.

"You can apologize for various things. Apologizing for burping at the table or using the wrong fork with your main course is different from offering some kind of genuine recognition that not just, 'I said some things that are offensive,' but that I’m a racist. I said racist stuff," he added.

Walsh responded by saying he's sent tweets he would regret.

"When I said Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaNew data challenges Trump's economic narrative Trump preps conspiracy theory to explain faltering economy The ideological divide on vaping has a clear winner: Smokers MORE was a Muslim, that was a horrible thing to say, and I said it because I was so disgusted with Obama’s policy toward Israel that I went a bad ugly step," he said.

"I’ve probably sent out 40,000 tweets in the last six years. No excuse. You and I could sit down and find 200 to 300 that you’d say, 'Walsh what were you thinking?' And all I can do is own them and explain them and apologize as sincerely as I can for the ones that deserve an apology."

Walsh, who has been openly critical of Trump's presidency, on Sunday announced that he was launching a primary challenge against the president.

"I'm running because he's unfit. Somebody needs to step up, and there needs to be an alternative," Walsh said on ABC's "This Week." "The country is sick of this guy's tantrum. He's a child. Again, the litany. He lies every time he opens his mouth. Look at what's happened this week. The president of the United States is tweeting us into a recession."

Many of Walsh's most inflammatory remarks have received new attention since Sunday, including tweeting on several occasions the conspiracy theory that Obama is a Muslim.

“Obama is a Muslim. Happy New Year!” Walsh tweeted in January 2017.

He's since expressed remorse for the comments, saying in August that he continues "to apologize for having ever said that." But he suggested that Obama's policy towards Israel had caused him to make the remark, tweeting, "I don’t believe [Obama] was Israel’s friend."

The former lawmaker has also drawn scrutiny for his remarks about Islam and race, as well as his criticism of African American protestors. In 2016, he blamed a police shooting on organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement, who had condemned the killings.