Biden defends ObamaCare record in new Iowa ad

Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden tells supporters after flub: 'I'm not going nuts' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK Juan Williams: The real story behind Trump's attack on me MORE's presidential campaign rolled out a new television ad in Iowa on Tuesday, touting his ties to the passage of the Affordable Care Act during his time as vice president in the Obama administration.

The minute-long ad, titled "Personal," highlights Biden's experiences with health care, in addition to defending former President Obama's signature health care law.

The ad also appears to hit Biden's 2020 Democratic rivals for proposing ideas to replace ObamaCare.

"ObamaCare is personal to me," Biden narrated in the ad. "When I see the president try to tear down, and others propose to replace it and start over that's personal to me too. We've got to build on what we did because every American deserves affordable health care."

While Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race Warren says 15,000 attended her Seattle rally MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHill.TV Exclusive: Bernie Sanders goes in on Mitch McConnell The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race MORE (I-Vt.), two progressive 2020 White House hopefuls, have pushed for Medicare for All, the Biden campaign has repeatedly warned against replacing ObamaCare.

The new ad illustrates the Biden campaign's latest effort to tie the former vice president to the Obama administration. The campaign said in a statement that it will release smaller digital ads in the Hawkeye State next week aimed at highlighting Biden's plan to build upon the Affordable Care Act.

The latest ad buy is part of Biden's six-figure paid media campaign, targeting crucial media markets in Iowa ahead of the state's caucuses in February.