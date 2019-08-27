Biden edges higher atop field of 2020 Democrats: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden tells supporters after flub: 'I'm not going nuts' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK Juan Williams: The real story behind Trump's attack on me MORE increased his lead atop a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates by 2 points, a new poll finds.

Biden now has the support of 33 percent of Democratic primary voters across the nation, according to the Morning Consult survey, 13 percent above the next-most popular candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHill.TV Exclusive: Bernie Sanders goes in on Mitch McConnell The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race MORE (I-Vt.)

Rounding out the top five are Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race Warren says 15,000 attended her Seattle rally MORE (D-Mass.) at 15 percent, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race Foreign policy setbacks cloud Trump 2020 pitch Trump again lashes out at Fox News: 'Not what it used to be' MORE (D-Calif.) at 8 percent and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race Buttigieg pushes back on claims of stalling campaign: We've 'exceeded every expectation' Sunday shows preview: Trump ratchets up trade war with China MORE at 5 percent, the poll shows.

Among early voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada, Biden again maintains a 13-percent lead over Sanders, who is followed by Warren, Harris and billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerGun debate raises stakes in battle for Virginia legislature Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows Steyer calls on DNC to expand polling criteria for debates MORE, according to Morning Consult.

The results comes as Biden’s electability argument is showing signs of weakness, with a survey from Monmouth University on Monday showing the former vice president’s support slipping to below 20 percent. The results mark a double-digit decline from its last poll in June and put him in a three-way tie nationally with Sanders and Warren.

Democrats have cited the poll as evidence Biden isn’t suitable to earn the party’s presidential nomination and isn’t the candidate best equipped to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpJoe Kennedy says he's considering Senate run Biden tells supporters after flub: 'I'm not going nuts' Seoul's relations with Pyongyang and Tokyo need a jolt of reality MORE in 2020 — a central focus of the party in choosing a nominee.

The Morning Consult poll surveyed more than 17,300 voters between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25. Its margin of error is 1 percent.