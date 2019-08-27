Female Democratic Senate candidates in Colorado ask DSCC to rescind Hickenlooper endorsement

Six of the seven women running in Colorado's Democratic Senate primary are asking the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) to rescind its endorsement of former Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperFemale Democratic Senate candidates in Colorado ask DSCC to rescind Hickenlooper endorsement Poll: Biden supporters warm to Warren as an alternative The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK MORE (D).

Their letter to the DSCC, obtained by a Denver ABC affiliate, was sent Monday, on U.S. Women's Equality Day, and lamented that qualified women are often "passed over" in favor of male candidates.

“We are writing today to urge the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee to reconsider its early endorsement of former Governor John Hickenlooper," wrote Alice Madden, Diana Bray, Stephany Rose Spaulding, Lorena Garcia, Michelle Ferrigno Warren and state Sen. Angela Williams.

"All of us, like many women in Colorado and across the country, have seen well-qualified women passed over for male candidates in the workplace time and again," they added in the letter to the DSCC, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerJewish Democratic congresswoman and veteran blasts Trump's 'disloyalty' comments Schumer says Trump encouraging anti-Semites Saagar Enjeti: Biden's latest blunder; Krystal Ball: Did Schumer blow our chance to beat McConnell? MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoDemocrats press Trump Treasury picks on donor disclosure guidelines McConnell challenger faces tougher path after rocky launch The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment MORE (D-Nev.), the chairwoman of the DSCC.

They also raised questions about Hickenlooper's comments regarding progressive Democrats.

"Governor Hickenlooper is utterly disrespectful and tone deaf to the contributions of activists and communities that make Colorado a leader on progressive values," they wrote.

DSCC spokesperson Lauren Passalacqua told The Hill in a statement Tuesday that the DSCC would support Hickenlooper, saying he was the party's best chance to defeat Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerFemale Democratic Senate candidates in Colorado ask DSCC to rescind Hickenlooper endorsement Nervous Republicans focus energy on protecting Senate 'firewall' Hickenlooper day-old Senate bid faces pushback from progressives MORE (Colo.).

"John Hickenlooper is far and away the strongest candidate to beat Cory Gardner, and we’re proud to support him in his run for Senate,” Passalacqua said.

Hickenlooper's campaign told The Hill in a statement on Tuesday that the candidate will work hard to earn votes despite strong challengers.

"This is a talented field of candidates, who will all have the opportunity to make their case and voters will make this decision," said campaign spokeswoman Jacque Montgomery. "John will be working hard to earn the vote of every Coloradan.”

Hickenlooper announced last week that he enter Colorado's crowded Democratic Senate primary after he dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The DSCC tweeted support for him following his announcement.