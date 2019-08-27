Yang fires back at Sanders over universal basic income

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangSanders: Yang's universal basic income proposal not a solution to impact of automation New Hampshire Journalist: When will the media start treating Andrew Yang as a contender? New poll shows Biden falling badly, three-way tie for Democratic lead MORE on Tuesday fired back at Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: Yang's universal basic income proposal not a solution to impact of automation Sen. Sanders reveals his plan for automation Saagar Enjeti: Can Bernie Save Journalism; Krystal Ball: Warren cozies up to the democratic establishment, Sanders not so much MORE's (I-Vt.) after the senator criticized him for his proposal to use a universal basic income to tackle automation.

"Bernie ignores the facts that money in our hands would 1) create hundreds of thousands of local jobs and 2) recognize and reward the nurturing work being done in our homes and communities every day," the entrepreneur tweeted.

"He also assumes that everyone wants to work for the government which isn’t true."

Yang's remarks came in response to a Hill.TV interview where Sanders told "Rising" host Krystal Ball that a federal jobs guarantee is preferable to guaranteeing income.

"We take a very different approach from Mr. Yang and that is, I believe, in a jobs guarantee," Sanders said in response to a question about automation. "There are an enormous amount of work that has to be done all the way from child care to health care to education to rebuilding our infrastructure to combating climate change to dealing with our growing elderly population."