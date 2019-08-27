Sanders gains on Biden's lead in new poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' 'Medicare Advantage for All' New Hampshire Journalist: When will the media start treating Andrew Yang as a contender? MORE is leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field, according to a new poll that also shows support for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) growing.

Just less than one-third of Democratic primary voters surveyed — 31 percent — said they support Biden, according to the Emerson poll released Tuesday, relatively unchanged from July.

But Sanders saw a 4-point uptick since last month, rising to 24 percent in the new survey.

Support for Biden and Sanders differs greatly by voter age, pollsters found. Sanders received support from 36 percent of respondents under the age of 50 and just 11 percent of those 50 and older.

Biden, by comparison, has the support of 21 percent of respondents under 50 and 44 percent of those 50 and over.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was the third-most popular candidate among Democrats in the new poll, at 15 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) trails Warren at 10 percent.

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang's support was up 2 points from July to 4 percent, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg stood at 3 percent, down 3 points.

Pollsters also found that Sanders and Biden were the only two candidates to beat President Trump in head-to-head match-ups. Trump trailed Biden by 8 percent, at 46 percent to 54 percent. The president trailed Sanders by 4 points, 48 percent to 52 percent.

Warren and Harris were tied with Trump at 50 percent each in hypothetical match-ups and Buttigieg trailed the president by 2 points, 49 percent to 51 percent.

The poll surveyed 1,458 registered voters between Aug. 24 and 26. The data was collected using an interactive voice response system solely on landlines and an online panel provided by Amazon Turk, a crowd sourcing website for businesses.

There is a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.