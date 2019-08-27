Poll: Trump trails Biden, Sanders; tied with Warren, Harris

President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats warn Trump: Don't invite Putin to G-7 Trump blames Fed for manufacturing slowdown Pence responds to Haley tweet: I'm looking forward to running with Trump in 2020 MORE is either losing to or tied with top Democratic presidential contenders, according to a new Emerson College survey.

The poll shows Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' 'Medicare Advantage for All' New Hampshire Journalist: When will the media start treating Andrew Yang as a contender? MORE by 8 points and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' Yang fires back at Sanders over universal basic income Sanders criticizes Yang's universal basic income proposal: 'People want to work' MORE (I-Vt.) by 4 points.

The president is statistically tied with Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' Panel: Is Elizabeth Warren the new Obama? Saagar Enjeti: Can Bernie Save Journalism; Krystal Ball: Warren cozies up to the democratic establishment, Sanders not so much MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisA 'nation of laws'? With immigration, only when it's convenient for Democrats 'Medicare Advantage for All' Biden edges higher atop field of 2020 Democrats: poll MORE (D-Calif.), according to the survey.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg'Medicare Advantage for All' Biden edges higher atop field of 2020 Democrats: poll 2020 caucuses pose biggest challenge yet for Iowa's top pollster MORE (D) is the only candidate that trails Trump among the five head-to-head match-ups conducted by Emerson, losing by 51-49 percent, though that is within the 2.5-point margin of error.

The survey comes as Biden's campaign continues to tout the former vice president as the most electable out of the 2020 Democratic field.

"So yes, you know, your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election, and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, 'OK, I personally like so-and-so better,' but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump," Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife, said last week.

The survey was conducted Aug. 24–26 among 1,448 registered voters.