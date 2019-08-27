Biden campaign launches college grass-roots program

Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' 'Medicare Advantage for All' New Hampshire Journalist: When will the media start treating Andrew Yang as a contender? MORE’s presidential campaign Tuesday announced the launch of Students for Biden, a national program on college campuses to mobilize students’ support for Biden’s White House bid.

The former vice president's team said in a press release the program would “recruit, train, and empower students” to lead pro-Biden efforts on their respective campuses and increase the campaign’s presence across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Young Americans are the future of this country and the results of the 2020 election will have a significant impact on their lives and those of generations to come,” said Biden’s campaign manager Greg Schultz.

“Across the country, we have seen consistent enthusiasm and excitement surrounding Vice President Biden’s campaign for president and we are excited to work with some of our youngest voters to build momentum in college communities.”

The program comes as Biden struggles to peel away younger voters from Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' Yang fires back at Sanders over universal basic income Sanders criticizes Yang's universal basic income proposal: 'People want to work' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' Panel: Is Elizabeth Warren the new Obama? Saagar Enjeti: Can Bernie Save Journalism; Krystal Ball: Warren cozies up to the democratic establishment, Sanders not so much MORE (D-Mass.), his closest competitors.

Polling shows him trailing both contenders by substantial margins among voters aged 18–29.

Though Biden has largely maintained his lead in national and statewide primary polling, recent surveys have also flashed warning signs for the former vice president about his overall backing. A Monmouth University poll released Monday showed a 13-point drop in his support and a virtual tie with Sanders and Warren, while an Emerson University survey published Tuesday showed Sanders gaining ground.