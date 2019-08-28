Key questions in final hours before Democratic debate deadline

With just hours left to qualify for the third Democratic presidential debate in Houston, 11 candidates are at serious risk of failing to make from the stage.

Ten candidates have already qualified for the debate, set for Sept. 12. But the clock is ticking for those that haven’t yet made the cut, and they’re aware of the risks that being shut out from the debate would likely carry.

The candidates have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday to meet the Democratic National Committee’s requirements for participating in the debate, though for many it appears all but certain they’ll fall short.

What’s different this time?

Unlike the qualifying rules for the first two debates, which required candidates to amass support from 65,000 unique donors or notch at least 1 percent in three DNC-approved polls, the candidates face a steeper climb to make the stage in Houston.

The qualifying minimums have essentially been doubled: candidates have to collect contributions from 130,000 unique donors and register 2 percent in four approved polls.

The third debate could also be the first of the cycle to take place on a single night. Both the first and second debates spanned two separate days due to large number of candidates that made the stage. But if the number of qualified candidates stays at 10, the third debate will be a one-night event.

If that number creeps up to 11 or more, however, the third debate will take place on Sept. 12 and 13.

Who’s already qualified?

So far, 10 candidates have made the cut for the September debate: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' 'Medicare Advantage for All' New Hampshire Journalist: When will the media start treating Andrew Yang as a contender? MORE; Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' Yang fires back at Sanders over universal basic income Sanders criticizes Yang's universal basic income proposal: 'People want to work' MORE (I-Vt.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' Panel: Is Elizabeth Warren the new Obama? Saagar Enjeti: Can Bernie Save Journalism; Krystal Ball: Warren cozies up to the democratic establishment, Sanders not so much MORE (D-Mass.); Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisA 'nation of laws'? With immigration, only when it's convenient for Democrats 'Medicare Advantage for All' Biden edges higher atop field of 2020 Democrats: poll MORE (D-Calif.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg'Medicare Advantage for All' Biden edges higher atop field of 2020 Democrats: poll 2020 caucuses pose biggest challenge yet for Iowa's top pollster MORE; Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerNew poll shows Biden falling badly, three-way tie for Democratic lead California's big donors are giving the edge to Buttigieg The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race MORE (D-N.J.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharGroups push lawmakers for hearings on voting machine security Sunday shows - White House stresses Trump's determination in China trade fight as GOP challenger emerges Klobuchar knocks Trump: 'This negotiating by tweet hasn't been working' MORE (D-Minn.); former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas); former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang fires back at Sanders over universal basic income Sanders criticizes Yang's universal basic income proposal: 'People want to work' New Hampshire Journalist: When will the media start treating Andrew Yang as a contender? MORE; and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

Who’s at risk of missing it?

Eleven candidates have yet to meet the DNC’s qualifications: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBiden edges higher atop field of 2020 Democrats: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Is this a turning point in 2020 Dem presidential primary? Gun debate raises stakes in battle for Virginia legislature MORE; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardDemocratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows Steyer calls on DNC to expand polling criteria for debates Gabbard hits DNC over poll criteria for debates MORE (D-Hawaii); Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch Gabbard, Steyer inch toward making third Democratic debate MORE (D-N.Y.); Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSanders doubles down on 'Medicare For All' defense: 'We have not changed one word' Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch MORE (D-Colo.); Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockCNN town hall with de Blasio, Bullock marks ratings low for network Bullock campaign names 13 policy advisers Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows MORE; Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanDemocratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows The Hill's 12:30 Report: Stocks sink as Trump fights with Fed, China The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch MORE (D-Ohio); former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDelaney rips DNC over climate debate rejection: 'How does that possibly make sense?' Even Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney rips the DNC over the climate debate. The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK MORE (D-Md.); New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioNew York City panel recommends ending gifted programs for students CNN town hall with de Blasio, Bullock marks ratings low for network De Blasio CNN town hall interrupted by protester MORE; bestselling author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonNew poll shows Biden falling badly, three-way tie for Democratic lead Marianne Williamson on Trump: We have a little bit of a 'mad King George' in charge Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows MORE; former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.); and Miramar, Fla. Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamDemocratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows 2020 Democrats release joint statement ahead of Trump's New Hampshire rally The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump claims support in Congress for background checks MORE.

While most of those candidates are all but certain to fall short when the Wednesday qualifying deadline hits, at least three of them have already met the donor requirement.

Who’s close to qualifying?

Out of all the candidates have haven’t yet made the stage, Steyer is undoubtedly the closest. He’s already surpassed the 130,000-donor threshold and needs to meet the minimum 2 percent support in only one more poll to qualify.

Two other candidates, Gabbard and Williamson, have also met the donor requirements. The polling benchmark may be a bit harder for them to achieve, however. Gabbard needs to score two more qualifying surveys to make the cut, while Williamson is still three polls short.

Gillibrand is the only other candidate with at least one qualifying poll under her belt. She hasn’t yet hit the donor threshold, but she’s close; in an email to supporters on Tuesday, her campaign said she needed fewer than 15,000 unique donors to hit the DNC benchmark.

What’s at stake for the candidates who miss the debate?

In short: opportunity.

The debates are a chance for candidates to pitch themselves to voters nationwide and distinguish themselves from their competitors, all without having to pay for airtime on television.

Some candidates have gotten boosts from the debates in the past. Harris, for example, soared in the polls after she confronted Biden over his past opposition to school busing in the first round of Democratic debates in June. Castro also jolted his campaign in that debate with a well-received performance on immigration.

Several candidates have also reported fundraising swells in the wake of the first two debates. After a standout performance in last month’s debate in Detroit, Booker saw his best day of fundraising of the 2020 cycle, according to his campaign. Delaney’s campaign said the same after the second debate.

Are there any complaints with the qualifying requirements?

A handful of candidates have raised concerns with the DNC’s handling of the primary debates, voicing frustration with everything from the donor requirement to the committee’s list of approved pollsters.

No candidate has been more vocal in his criticisms than Bullock. He vented anger with the DNC in the lead-up to the first debate in June after the committee announced that it would not count a specific Washington Post/ABC News poll that showed him at 1 percent support, because it was based on an open-ended question.

More recently, he has griped that the DNC’s donor requirement essentially allows wealthy or better-funded candidates to purchase unique donors using pricey digital operations, pointing to Steyer as an example. In the less-than two months since he launched his campaign, Steyer has spent more than $10 million on digital and television advertisements.

Gabbard has also complained about a lack of “transparency” in the DNC’s process for selecting which pollsters will count towards the qualifying criteria. In an email to reporters last week, her campaign insisted that she had registered 2 percent in 26 national and early state polls, but that the DNC’s rules meant that only two of them would count.

Can candidates who miss the third debate still make the fourth?

Candidates who fail to make the September debate will likely get a few extra weeks to qualify for the fourth debate in October.

The qualifying window for both events opened on June 28, but a DNC memo sent to the campaigns earlier this month said that the deadline to qualify for the fourth debate will be two weeks before it begins.

That means that candidates who haven’t yet made the cut will have some extra time to rack up donations and polling support, while those who have already qualified for the September debate will automatically qualify for the one in October.