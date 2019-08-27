Executive director of Republican LGBT group resigns after Trump endorsement

The executive director of the conservative LGBT organization Log Cabin Republicans resigned following the group's decision to endorse President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats warn Trump: Don't invite Putin to G-7 Trump blames Fed for manufacturing slowdown Pence responds to Haley tweet: I'm looking forward to running with Trump in 2020 MORE's 2020 reelection bid, the Washington Blade reported Tuesday.

Jerri Ann Henry, who was the first woman to lead the organization, submitted her resignation Friday and left Monday, sources familiar with Log Cabin told the Blade.

Log Cabin spokesperson Charles Moran confirmed to The Hill that Henry tendered her resignation.



"The final date of her employment is undetermined at this time," he continued. "The Board's Executive Committee will proceed with an orderly transition to ensure nothing falls through the cracks. We thank her for her service to our organization and wish her well in the next chapter of her career."

Henry is the second high-profile member to depart the organization since its endorsement of Trump earlier this month.

Log Cabin Republicans Chairman Robert Kabel and Vice Chairwoman Jill Homan announced the endorsement in a Washington Post opinion piece.

They credited Trump with removing LGBT rights as a wedge issue in the Republican Party, citing his administration's commitment to end the spread of HIV/AIDS as well as his push to get other countries to conform to modern human rights standards.

The sources told the Blade that Henry’s discontent with Trump and Log Cabin’s approach to defending its endorsement in the media were key among her reasons for stepping down.

Log Cabin Republicans did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill on Henry's reported resignation.