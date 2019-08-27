CNN to host live 7-hour climate change town hall with 2020 Democrats

CNN will host a live seven-hour "climate crisis town hall" next week with 10 Democratic primary candidates.

Each candidate is allotted 40 minutes to address questions from CNN moderators and audience members at the town hall in New York, CNN announced Tuesday.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will kick off the town hall at 5 p.m. The event will conclude with Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerNew poll shows Biden falling badly, three-way tie for Democratic lead California's big donors are giving the edge to Buttigieg The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race MORE's (D-N.J.) appearance at 11:20 p.m.

Other Democrats will participate in the following order: former tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang fires back at Sanders over universal basic income Sanders criticizes Yang's universal basic income proposal: 'People want to work' New Hampshire Journalist: When will the media start treating Andrew Yang as a contender? MORE, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisA 'nation of laws'? With immigration, only when it's convenient for Democrats 'Medicare Advantage for All' Biden edges higher atop field of 2020 Democrats: poll MORE (Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharGroups push lawmakers for hearings on voting machine security Sunday shows - White House stresses Trump's determination in China trade fight as GOP challenger emerges Klobuchar knocks Trump: 'This negotiating by tweet hasn't been working' MORE (Minn.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' 'Medicare Advantage for All' New Hampshire Journalist: When will the media start treating Andrew Yang as a contender? MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' Yang fires back at Sanders over universal basic income Sanders criticizes Yang's universal basic income proposal: 'People want to work' MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' Panel: Is Elizabeth Warren the new Obama? Saagar Enjeti: Can Bernie Save Journalism; Krystal Ball: Warren cozies up to the democratic establishment, Sanders not so much MORE (Mass.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg'Medicare Advantage for All' Biden edges higher atop field of 2020 Democrats: poll 2020 caucuses pose biggest challenge yet for Iowa's top pollster MORE and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas). ADVERTISEMENT

The network did not elaborate on how the candidate order was chosen.

Five CNN journalists — Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo Christopher (Chris) Charles CuomoCNN's Chris Cuomo: Trump's 'mouth is a threat to this country' Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall Trump complains of Republicans defending CNN's Cuomo over 'Fredo' video: 'We never learn!' MORE and Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonABC chose a debate moderator who hates Trump Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in CNN climate town hall CNN's Don Lemon sued by Hamptons bartender over alleged assault MORE — will each moderate two candidates.

CNN’s chief climate correspondent Bill Weir will also question candidates throughout the evening.

CNN’s town hall follows the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) decision not to host a climate-focused debate. A DNC committee voted down the proposal last week in a 17-8 vote, after months of pushback from activists calling for the party to host a debate centered on climate change.