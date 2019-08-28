Poll: Nearly 4 in 10 would question election if their candidate loses

Nearly four out of ten Americans said they would question the results of the 2020 presidential election if their preferred candidate loses, according to a new survey.

A nationwide USA Today poll conducted by Suffolk University found 45 percent of Democrats who responded said they would question the legitimacy of the next president if the candidate they support loses, with 30 percent of Republicans saying the same.

Only 21 percent of respondents said if their candidate loses they would be “very confident” that the 2020 election had been conducted in a fair-and-square way.

More than eight in 10 respondents said they believed the fundamental values of the United States were being tested in 2020 more so than in previous elections.

The poll also found that more than 40 percent would vote for an unnamed Democratic candidate over Trump in 2020, with 39 percent saying they would support the president for reelection.

The survey was conducted by phone from Aug. 20-25 and surveyed 1,000 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.