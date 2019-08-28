Kasich: I don't see a path to beat Trump right now

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said Wednesday that he does not see a path to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats warn Trump: Don't invite Putin to G-7 Trump blames Fed for manufacturing slowdown Pence responds to Haley tweet: I'm looking forward to running with Trump in 2020 MORE in the 2020 Republican primary.

The now-CNN political commentator said on "Anderson Cooper 360" that while he doesn't see a path right now, "that doesn't mean there wouldn't be a path down the road."

"But right now, I don't see it," he emphasized.

Kasich, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016, has been floated as a potential challenger to Trump's reelection campaign.

Two major Republican candidates have entered the race so far: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldHere are 5 controversial things Joe Walsh has said Joe Walsh urges Republicans to 'say publicly what you think privately' about Trump Joe Walsh says he's 'partly responsible for Trump' MORE and former Rep. Joe Walsh (Ill.).

Former South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK Weld 'thrilled' more Republicans are challenging Trump The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch MORE (R) is also considering a possible candidacy.

Any challenger is will face long adds in a primary battle against Trump.

The president enjoys strong approval ratings within his party and the Republican National Committee has already voted to express its “undivided support” for Trump as its 2020 nominee.