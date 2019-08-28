Trump trails top five 2020 Democrats in national poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats warn Trump: Don't invite Putin to G-7 Trump blames Fed for manufacturing slowdown Pence responds to Haley tweet: I'm looking forward to running with Trump in 2020 MORE trails all five Democrats who have consistently ranked in top spots in surveys of the 2020 Democratic presidential race, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The newest survey shows Trump falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), each by double digits.

Biden leads Trump by 16 points while Sanders leads by 14 points, Warren leads by 12 points and Harris leads by 11 points in hypothetical match-ups with Trump.

The poll found Biden, Sanders, Warren and Harris each topping 50 percent support in match-ups against Trump, who does not poll higher than 40 percent in any of the head-to-head scenarios.

The survey also found South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg'Medicare Advantage for All' Biden edges higher atop field of 2020 Democrats: poll 2020 caucuses pose biggest challenge yet for Iowa's top pollster MORE (D) with a 9-point lead over Trump, 49 to 40 percent, if they were to go head-to-head.

“In hypothetical matchups between President Trump and the top five Democratic presidential candidates, one key number is 40,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow.

“It’s the ceiling of support for Trump, no matter the candidate. It hovers close to his job approval rating, which has stayed in a tight range since being elected," she added.

The survey comes as Democrats weigh the electability of various candidates against Trump.

However, the Quinnipiac University survey could further cut into Biden’s argument that he is the only Democrat running who could unseat Trump next year.

A separate Monmouth University survey released earlier this week found Biden's long-time lead in the primary field having shrunk, raising questions about his electability argument.

Still, a Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday found Biden with a solid lead in the Democratic race, pulling 32 percent support compared to 19 percent for Warren and 15 percent for Sanders.

Biden's camp has sought to highlight the former vice president's appeal for a general election.

“So yes, you know, your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election, and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘OK, I personally like so-and-so better,’ but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump,” Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife, said last week.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,422 registered voters from Aug. 21 to 26 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.