Poll: Trump trails top 2020 Democrats in Michigan

A new Michigan poll shows top 2020 Democratic contenders besting President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats warn Trump: Don't invite Putin to G-7 Trump blames Fed for manufacturing slowdown Pence responds to Haley tweet: I'm looking forward to running with Trump in 2020 MORE in a key battleground state that the president flipped in 2016.

The EPIC-MRA survey shows former Vice President Joe Biden beating Trump by 51 percent to 41 percent in a hypothetical matchup.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) would beat Trump by 49 percent to 43 percent, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who won Michigan in the 2016 Democratic primary, led the president by 48 percent to 44 percent, according to the poll.

Eight percent of voters were undecided in each of the three matchups.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) led Trump in the survey by three points, carrying 46 percent support. Eleven percent of voters said they were undecided in that hypothetical matchup.

Democrats will likely be eyeing Michigan closely in 2020 after Trump narrowly won the historically blue state.

Trump is trailing some of the top Democratic contenders in national polls as well. An Emerson College poll, released on Tuesday, showed the president is either losing or tying with the candidates.

The EPIC-MRA poll was conducted on August 17-21 among 600 Michigan voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.