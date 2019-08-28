Georgia GOP abuzz about Senate vacancy

ADVERTISEMENT

Isakson’s announcement set off a torrent of phone calls and text messages between top Georgia Republicans speculating about a long list of likely replacements.



In a statement Wednesday, Kemp offered few clues to his thinking, beyond thanking Isakson for years of public service.



“Our state and country have been immeasurably blessed by his leadership in the Georgia General Assembly, U.S. House, and U.S. Senate. Senator Isakson’s list of accomplishments on behalf of the state that he loves is long and revered, but what Georgia should be most thankful for is the high standard that Johnny held as a true gentleman, a fighter for his constituents, a trusted advocate for our nation’s veterans, and one of the greatest statesmen to ever answer the call of service to our country,” Kemp said.

“I will appoint Sen. Isakson’s replacement at the appropriate time,” he added.



Kemp is likely to take one of three approaches as he weighs his options, several Georgia Republicans said: He could choose a short-term placeholder who would not seek election to the final two years of Isakson’s term.