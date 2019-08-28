McSally gets new primary challenger

Daniel McCarthy, a Phoenix businessman, announced his challenge to Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyNervous Republicans focus energy on protecting Senate 'firewall' Joe Arpaio to run for Maricopa County sheriff in 2020 Gabby Giffords participating in gun violence town hall in El Paso following mass shooting MORE (R-Ariz.), setting up a potentially bruising and expensive Republican primary in a state the GOP is eager to hold in 2020.

McCarthy announced his intention to seek the Republican Senate nomination in an interview with Phoenix-area television station ABC 15 set to air later on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculation has swirled for months that McCarthy, a cosmetics company executive, could enter the Senate race.

McCarthy was scheduled to meet with Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday, but said earlier this week that he had canceled the meeting, citing Ducey’s support of so-called red-flag laws that allow law enforcement officials to temporarily confiscate firearms from people deemed a danger to themselves and others.

“I look forward to communicating with the Governor and all of Arizona about how dangerous this type of policy is,” McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday. “Right now, I am on a listening tour across Arizona. When discussing Red Flag Laws, the consensus is that they are a slippery slope.”

McCarthy’s entrance into the race is likely to be unwelcome news for some Republican insiders, who see Arizona as a must-win state in 2020. The Phoenix businessman is independently wealthy, meaning he could pump millions of dollars of his personal fortune into his campaign.

McSally was appointed by Ducey to fill the seat vacated by the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainGOP Sen. Johnny Isakson to resign at end of year Second senator denied visa to enter Russia Russia denies GOP senator visa ahead of trip MORE (R-Ariz.), despite losing in the state’s 2018 Senate election against Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

National Republicans have been lukewarm toward McSally, because of her 2018 loss to Sinema, but are also eager to avoid a potentially divisive primary contest.

Democrats, meanwhile, fielded a top-tier candidate in the state, former astronaut Mark Kelly, who has proven to be an adept fundraiser and carries significant clout in the state.

Arizona is a top target for Democrats in 2020 as they seek to recapture a majority in the Senate. President Trump Donald John TrumpOur justice system must reward success Former Biden economic adviser: 'I really like a lot of' Warren's tax proposals Roy Moore calls for Omar to go back from 'whence she came' MORE won the state by less than 4 points in 2016. But Sinema’s win in 2018, as well as that of Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Ann KirkpatrickTwo Democrats vow to press forward on Trump impeachment Here are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment The House Democrats who voted to kill impeachment effort MORE (D-Ariz.), who successfully flipped Arizona’s Republican-held 2nd District, has buoyed the party’s hopes of more wins next year.

Election handicappers are already anticipating a competitive race. The Cook Political Report currently rates McSally’s seat among four toss-up contests in 2020. Another handicapper, Inside Elections, also puts the race in the toss-up column.