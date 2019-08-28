Poll: Biden holds 4-point lead on Warren

A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer Biden economic adviser: 'I really like a lot of' Warren's tax proposals Poll: Trump trails top 2020 Democrats in Michigan Monmouth acknowledges poll showing Biden losing support was 'outlier' MORE holding a slim lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFormer Biden economic adviser: 'I really like a lot of' Warren's tax proposals Poll: Trump trails top 2020 Democrats in Michigan Monmouth acknowledges poll showing Biden losing support was 'outlier' MORE (D-Mass.) in the Democratic presidential primary, while Warren edges out Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFormer Biden economic adviser: 'I really like a lot of' Warren's tax proposals Poll: Trump trails top 2020 Democrats in Michigan Monmouth acknowledges poll showing Biden losing support was 'outlier' MORE (I-Vt.) for the second place spot.

Twenty-four percent of primary voters said Biden is their top choice, a 2-point uptick from last week’s poll, according to an Economist-YouGov poll released Wednesday. It places him just 4 points ahead of his closest competitor, Warren, who has 20 percent support.

Warren’s support increased 3 points from last week’s poll, giving her an edge over Sanders, who saw a decrease in support, based on the poll.

Sanders’s support slid 5 points, from 19 percent to 14 percent.

Warren is also the only candidate that a majority of voters, 53 percent, said they’re “considering voting for.” It could help give her a boost in the race, as 12 percent of voters said they're still "not sure" who their top choice is, based on the poll.

Comparatively, 47 percent of voters said they would consider voting for Biden, 41 percent said they’d consider voting for Sanders, 35 percent said Harris and just 28 percent said South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump trails top five 2020 Democrats in national poll Two new polls show Biden with big edge on Warren, Sanders We know Mayor Buttigieg's drug decriminalization plan works — ask Portugal MORE (D).

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Trump trails top 2020 Democrats in Michigan Social justice advocate steps up calls for DNC to hold poverty-focused debate Trump trails top five 2020 Democrats in national poll MORE’s (D-Calif.) support as a first-choice candidate remained stagnant at 8 percent, and Buttigieg saw a 2-point decrease, from 7 percent to 5 percent.

Biden’s lead over Warren and Sanders is larger in other national polls. A RealClearPolitics average of polling has Biden at 28.9 percent support, with Sanders and Warren neck and neck at 17.1 percent and 16.5 percent, respectively.

The poll surveyed 1,500 people, including 1,093 registered voters, from Aug. 24 to 27. There is a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points overall, and 3.1 percentage points for registered voters.