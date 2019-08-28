New Hampshire Democrats blast 'swamp creature' Lewandowski over possible Senate bid

The New Hampshire Democratic Party on Wednesday released a digital ad targeting Corey LewandowskiCorey R. LewandowskiNadler files motion to expedite lawsuit seeking McGahn testimony Nadler subpoenas former White House aide Rob Porter Sunday shows - Recession fears dominate MORE, the former Trump campaign manager who is considering a Senate run in the state.
The advertisement, which is being targeted to Republicans and independent voters on Facebook, highlights what the party is branding as Lewandowksi's "corrupt" record of "cashing in by selling access to the highest bidder."
The 45-second clip opens by labeling Lewandowksi the "biggest swamp creature" in Washington, D.C., and a "shadow lobbyist." It later features news clips including journalists and commentators discussing Lewandowski's alleged lobbying efforts, before concluding with the message: “Corey Lewandowksi: A corrupt DC lobbyist New Hampshire can’t trust.
The ad comes as Lewandowski mulls a possible campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Jeanne ShaheenCynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenSecond senator denied visa to enter Russia Russia denies GOP senator visa ahead of trip Sunday shows - Recession fears dominate MORE (N.H.) in 2020.
"Corey Lewandowski has spent every minute since the 2016 election scheming to cash in on Trump's presidency," party spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank said in a statement. "Corey works for his clients, including predatory lenders and foreign interests, not New Hampshire, and he will continue doing that even while he campaigns for Senate."
Marcus-Blank told The Hill that the party does not disclose the size of its ad buys. He added that the clip is the party's first ad buy for the 2020 Senate race and that the group has not set an end date for it yet.
"I’m being attacked by the NH D’s," Lewandowski tweeted shortly after the ad's release. "It shows how weak
@JeanneShaheen’s record is for the people of NH that they will say and do anything to help prop up a failed US Senator who has never passed a major piece of legislation but has gotten very rich while serving in elective office."
Lewandowski also told local news station WMUR that the Democrats were "lying" about his record.
"I am not lobbyist and have never done lobbying working since working for Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpOur justice system must reward success Former Biden economic adviser: 'I really like a lot of' Warren's tax proposals Roy Moore calls for Omar to go back from 'whence she came' MORE," he said.
The former Trump aide told The Hill in early August that he was considering a run against Shaheen, saying that she had "failed" the people of New Hampshire by voting in lockstep with Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiDemocrats call on House committees to probe Epstein's 2008 'sweetheart deal,' suicide A 'nation of laws'? With immigration, only when it's convenient for Democrats Climate plan sets Sanders apart from the rest of the pack MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
He said last week that he had yet to make a decision on a campaign launch, adding that he intended to win if he ultimately announced one.