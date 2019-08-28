New Hampshire Democrats blast 'swamp creature' Lewandowski over possible Senate bid

The New Hampshire Democratic Party on Wednesday released a digital ad targeting Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiNadler files motion to expedite lawsuit seeking McGahn testimony Nadler subpoenas former White House aide Rob Porter Sunday shows - Recession fears dominate MORE, the former Trump campaign manager who is considering a Senate run in the state.

The advertisement, which is being targeted to Republicans and independent voters on Facebook, highlights what the party is branding as Lewandowksi's "corrupt" record of "cashing in by selling access to the highest bidder."

The 45-second clip opens by labeling Lewandowksi the "biggest swamp creature" in Washington, D.C., and a "shadow lobbyist." It later features news clips including journalists and commentators discussing Lewandowski's alleged lobbying efforts, before concluding with the message: “Corey Lewandowksi: A corrupt DC lobbyist New Hampshire can’t trust.

Corrupt Corey Lewandowski is selling White House access to the highest bidder, including big oil, payday lenders, and even foreign interests.@C_Lewandowski works for his lobbying clients, not NH. Watch our new ad here. #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/3Rw3DAM8UP — NH Democratic Party (@NHDems) August 28, 2019

The ad comes as Lewandowski mulls a possible campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenSecond senator denied visa to enter Russia Russia denies GOP senator visa ahead of trip Sunday shows - Recession fears dominate MORE (N.H.) in 2020.

"Corey Lewandowski has spent every minute since the 2016 election scheming to cash in on Trump's presidency," party spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank said in a statement. "Corey works for his clients, including predatory lenders and foreign interests, not New Hampshire, and he will continue doing that even while he campaigns for Senate."

Marcus-Blank told The Hill that the party does not disclose the size of its ad buys. He added that the clip is the party's first ad buy for the 2020 Senate race and that the group has not set an end date for it yet.

"We’re going to think about it. But if I get into this race I’m going to win, and I’m going to beat Jeanne Shaheen, who voted against Gorsuch. She voted against Kavanaugh. She voted to continue to fund sanctuary cities,” Lewandowski said on John Catsimatidis’s radio show.