Gabbard returns to campaign trail after completing active-duty service

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTwo new polls show Biden with big edge on Warren, Sanders Biden inches higher atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Dem lawmakers put guns, hate groups on fall agenda MORE (D-Hawaii) on Wednesday announced her return to the 2020 campaign for president after completing active-duty service.

Gabbard took two weeks off the trail for the joint training exercise mission in Indonesia. Her first stop back will be in Iowa and will be followed by stops in Georgia and New Hampshire.

Gabbard said that the training session “further reinforced the problem-solving mindset” she has learned from her time as a soldier.

Gabbard said she’ll use “this problem-solving mindset” as president to address foreign and domestic issues.

"We must not view these issues through a partisan lens or rose-colored glasses. We must see them as they are and come together around our shared objective of serving the interests of the American people to solve them," Gabbard said in a statement.

Gabbard served in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and served in from 2008 to 2009.

She is one of three Democrats in the crowded primary field who have military experience, along with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump trails top five 2020 Democrats in national poll Two new polls show Biden with big edge on Warren, Sanders We know Mayor Buttigieg's drug decriminalization plan works — ask Portugal MORE and former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.).

According to Gabbard’s campaign, the congresswoman is the first female combat veteran to run for president.

Gabbard did not qualify for the third Democratic debate, falling two approved polls short as of the Aug. 28 deadline. Gabbard did have the required 130,000 donors.

Her campaign argued last week that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) should change its polling criteria.

Ten candidates met the DNC requirements for the September debate.

Gabbard is polling at 1.4 percent based on a RealClearPolitics average of polls, placing her in the bottom half of the thinning primary field.