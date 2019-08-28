Biden endorses Democrat in contested NC special House election

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer Biden economic adviser: 'I really like a lot of' Warren's tax proposals Poll: Trump trails top 2020 Democrats in Michigan Monmouth acknowledges poll showing Biden losing support was 'outlier' MORE, a 2020 White House candidate, endorsed Dan McCready, the Democrat running for a House seat in North Carolina during an upcoming special election.

"Dan McCready is precisely the kind of leader that North Carolina deserves: one who'll put country over party, who's brought jobs to his community, and who will protect coverage for those with preexisting conditions - not dismantle it to cut taxes for the rich," Biden said in a statement.

"He honorably served our nation in uniform and in Congress, he would make his home proud every single day. I admire Dan and am thrilled to support him," Biden continued.

McCready, a military veteran and a co-founder of a solar clean energy fund, is set to face off against state Sen. Dan Bishop (R) in a special House election on Sept. 10.

The race is being reconducted after the state election board failed to certify the November results after finding evidence of widespread ballot fraud.

McCready lost by just more than 900 votes against Republican Mark Harris in November.

Harris decided not to pursue reelection. A contractor hired by his campaign is suspected of having spearheaded the ballot scheme that led to the annulment of the November results.

Biden's endorsement comes as President Trump is set to hold a rally in the district a day before the special House election.

Trump tweeted that he’s “looking forward to being with Dan Bishop” at the rally.