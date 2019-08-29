Harris eyes education, employment in plan for Americans with disabilities

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Trump trails top 2020 Democrats in Michigan Social justice advocate steps up calls for DNC to hold poverty-focused debate Trump trails top five 2020 Democrats in national poll MORE (Calif.), a 2020 Democratic White House hopeful, released a plan on Thursday focused on ensuring individuals with disabilities have equal access to education and employment opportunities.

The plan features a set of executive actions, such as requiring transportation and housing projects to meet accessibility standards before they receive federal funding.

It also emphasizes the California lawmaker's health care proposal as a way to fully cover comprehensive long-term services and support for individuals with disabilities.

“When we ensure that every American with disabilities is able to fully participate in our schools, our workplaces, and all aspects of our communities, our country is stronger,” Harris said in a statement.

“By addressing these challenges, we can make full inclusion and accessibility a reality.”

Harris's initiative would have the Department of Education expand its grant program to cover more workplace accommodations while creating a new state-level grant plan to create more inclusive employment opportunities.

She would also push for Congress to ratify the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The California lawmaker has solidified her polling position in recent weeks in fourth or fifth place.

The surge in polling she received after the first Democratic debate has since faded, with Harris now frequently registering in single digits.