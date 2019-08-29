Biden promises 'absolute wall' between White House, family's financial interests if elected

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer Biden economic adviser: 'I really like a lot of' Warren's tax proposals Poll: Trump trails top 2020 Democrats in Michigan Monmouth acknowledges poll showing Biden losing support was 'outlier' MORE told reporters he would not let his family’s financial interests interfere in his presidency if he wins the White House in 2020.

Biden said he would use the same standards he held when he served as vice president under President Obama for eight years, The Associated Press reports.

“There will be an absolute wall between personal and private and the government,” Biden told reporters at a campaign stop in South Carolina.

“There wasn’t any hint of scandal at all when we were there, and I will impose the same kind of strict, strict rules. That’s why I never talk with my son or my brother or anyone else in the distant family about their business interests, period.”

Biden's comments come as President Trump Donald John TrumpOur justice system must reward success Former Biden economic adviser: 'I really like a lot of' Warren's tax proposals Roy Moore calls for Omar to go back from 'whence she came' MORE has faced scrutiny for his ties to his personal business and family's business interests while in office.

Trump no longer runs the Trump Organization, which he put into a trust controlled by his adult sons in 2017, but he still benefits financially from its holdings.

This week the president faced pushback over suggesting the U.S. could host world leaders at his Florida golf resort for next year's Group of Seven summit — a move that critics argue violates the Constitution's Emoluments Clause.

Earlier this month Trump denied profiting off the presidency, saying that the Constitution's Emoluments Clause — which prohibits elected officials from receiving gifts or benefits from foreign governments without Congress’s approval — is "costing me a fortune."

It is difficult to assess Trump's claims that his time in office has cost him wealth as he has refused to release his tax returns, saying they are under IRS audit.

Biden's comments also come as Trump's personal lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani says he discussed Biden with Ukrainian official Trump doubles down on Jewish controversy Trump retweets baby elephant video MORE (R), continues to press Ukrainian officials for information regarding Biden’s son’s conduct relating to a Ukrainian-owned gas company.

Hunter Biden’s role on the energy board at the Ukrainian firm coincided with Biden’s time in office in the White House where he dealt with the administration’s Ukraine policy.

Politico has reported that Biden’s son and brother tried to use the former vice president’s political ties to attract hedge fund investors.

Earlier this week Politico reported that court documents in Tennessee allege that Biden’s younger brother, James Biden, told potential business partners his brother would help them land business and that he would incorporate their health care model into his 2020 campaign.

Biden denies that he discussed his family’s business interests with them, according to AP.

“I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses. Period,” he told reporters in South Carolina.