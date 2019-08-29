Gabbard rules out independent bid if she loses 2020 Democratic nomination

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTwo new polls show Biden with big edge on Warren, Sanders Biden inches higher atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Dem lawmakers put guns, hate groups on fall agenda MORE (D-Hawaii) said Thursday she has “ruled out” the possibility of launching an independent 2020 presidential bid if she fails to secure the Democratic nomination.

“I've ruled that out,” Gabbard said on CNN when asked about a possible third-party campaign. “I’m going to continue to focus on moving our campaign forward, continuing this grass-roots campaign, continuing to deliver our message to the American people.”

Neera Tanden, president of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, predicted in a July tweet that Gabbard would run as a Green Party candidate “to help Trump win.”

David Rothkopf, who served in the Commerce Department during the Clinton administration and later became CEO and editor of the FP Group, responded to Tanden's tweet by saying, "She is 100% right on this."

Gabbard is one of 10 Democrats seeking the party’s nomination who failed to qualify for the third debate round, slated for Sept. 12 in Houston.

She reached the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) requirement of garnering 130,000 unique donors, with more than 400 in each of at least 20 states. But she failed to meet the second requirement: having at last 2 percent support in four DNC-approved polls.

Candidates who fell short for the September event are still eligible to qualify for the October debate, which will have the same participation criteria.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKey questions in final hours before Democratic debate deadline Alyssa Milano: The key to beating Trump? Elect all of the Democratic candidates Democratic candidates face hard choices as 2020 field winnows MORE (D-N.Y.) dropped out of the race just hours before Wednesday's qualification deadline after she failed to make much headway in the crowded field of White House hopefuls.

Gabbard’s campaign knocked the DNC's polling criteria last week, noting the Democrat from Hawaii has surpassed 2 percent support in 26 national and early state polls, only two of which were on the DNC-certified list.

“The Gabbard campaign is calling on the DNC to hold true to their promise and make adjustments to the process now to ensure transparency and fairness,” the campaign said Friday. “Crucial decisions on debate qualifications that impact the right of the American people to have the opportunity to participate fully in the Democratic process should not be made in secret by party bosses.”

Gabbard doubled down on her criticism during a Wednesday night interview on Fox News with host Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonWhy target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right Carlson calls racism one of nation's problems, says people should 'calm down' Trump lashes out at Fox News's Shep Smith, says 'fake news CNN is better' MORE, arguing the DNC’s “whole process really lacks transparency.”

"People deserve having that transparency, because, ultimately, it's the people who will decide who our Democratic nominee will be and ultimately who our next president, commander in chief, will be," Gabbard said. "And when you see that lack of transparency, it creates, you know, a lack of faith and trust in the process."