Democrat Andrew Yang Andrew YangDemocrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage 10 Democrats set to debate after other half falls short MORE is calling out recent media coverage of his presidential campaign after CNN aired a graphic Thursday night that neglected to list Yang when discussing primary candidates' standings in a recent poll.

“I’ll admit I’ve never been a politician before, but the treatment of our rising national poll results has been odd and confusing,” Yang said in a Thursday campaign email to supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN included in its graphic the top five candidates in a Quinnipac University Poll released last week, as well as former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who polled at 1 percent, compared with Yang's 3 percent.

The CNN graphic did not claim that the six candidates on the screen were the top six in the poll. A CNN spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Yang fundraised off his complaint over media coverage, asking supporters to donate to “force the networks and everyone in the media to pay attention and increase coverage of our campaign.”

“The trend of this campaign is already very positive — think where we could be if we received the same level of coverage as folks like Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez blasts former senate Dem for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE, Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez blasts former senate Dem for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE, and Joe Biden Joe BidenAdvocate calls for fundamental shift in criminal justice system Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE,” Yang said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) led the race in the Quinnipac poll; they have fairly consistently made up the top three in the majority of national polls.

Yang is one of 10 candidates to make the stage in next month’s third Democratic primary debates, having reached 130,000 individual donors and at least 2 percent in four Democratic National Committee-approved polls.