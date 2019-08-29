Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has certified 10 candidates to participate in the third presidential debate, which will take place in a single night in Houston next month.

ABC News, the organization hosting the debate, first disclosed the official list of participants: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The 10-person lineup means that the Sept. 12 debate will take place on a single night from 8 to 11 p.m., unlike the previous two rounds of debates, which were split between two nights due to the large number of candidates that qualified.

The candidates in the third debate will have more time on stage than in previous debates — three hours as opposed to two hours, ABC News announced.

To make the cut for the third debate, candidates had to amass the support of at least 130,000 unique donors and register 2 percent in four DNC-approved polls. The deadline to meet those requirements was Wednesday.

Eleven candidates ultimately failed to qualify for the September event, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandDemocrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Gabbard rules out independent bid if she loses 2020 Democratic nomination Saagar Enjeti: GIllibrand exits, a win for populism MORE (D-N.Y.), who dropped out of the race on Wednesday after it became clear that she would not meet the participation requirements.

ABC is set to announce the podium order for the candidates later on Thursday.