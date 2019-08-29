GOP Rep. Doug Collins says he 'would look at' Georgia Senate seat

Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsGOP Rep. Doug Collins says he 'would look at' Georgia Senate seat The Hill's Morning Report - Gillibrand drops out as number of debaters shrinks Democrats see golden opportunity to take Georgia Senate seat MORE (R-Ga.) said Thursday that he “would look at” the prospect of filling the Georgia Senate seat that will be vacated when Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonGOP Rep. Doug Collins says he 'would look at' Georgia Senate seat The Hill's Morning Report - Gillibrand drops out as number of debaters shrinks Democrats see golden opportunity to take Georgia Senate seat MORE (R) steps down at the end of the year.

“To be considered for that, I’m humbled by folks who are considering me for that, it is something I would look at,” he said on Fox News. “But right now we’re focused on the fact that Johnny is such a leader in Georgia and how we go forward. The groundwork he has laid has made Georgia much, much better.”

Isakson announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the year over health issues, sparking a flurry of speculation as to whom Gov. Brian Kemp (R) would appoint to replace him.

Collins, who represents the northeast corner of the state, has seen his star rise on the national level from his perch as the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, which has been at the heart of the ongoing feud between Democrats and the White House over Congress’s oversight efforts.

While the Republican lawmaker said on Thursday that he would consider the prospect of filling Isakson’s seat, Collins focused mostly on praising the three-term senator.

“Well first and foremost, Georgia has suffered an amazing loss. Johnny Isakson is a man of stature, he is one of the politicians that have come forward and shown what leadership and statesmanship is like,” he said. “Georgia is suffering right now from that loss and we in Georgia stand on his shoulders because he has provided Republican leadership for so long.”

Isakson's term runs through 2022, and Kemp, under state law, is allowed to fill the vacant seat, setting up a 2020 special election for the final two years of Isakson’s term. Sen. David Perdue (R), Georgia’s other senator, is also up for reelection next year.